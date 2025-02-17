Spreadable Coffee

By Ann Kelly

You may like your coffee so strong it feels like you could actually spread it on something, but now you can. There’s a Swiss company which is selling coffee in a tube, thick enough to spread on that bagel. But would you!

So at least it’s portable, I supposed. The only way to buy it is online for “No Normal Coffee.”  Now I can see taking that along on say, a hiking trip for portability, since it can be dissolved like instant coffee. A single tube sells for $17 and is good for 20 cups.

Good to the last drop? It better be!

