Spreadable Coffee

The Food and Drug Administration announced the voluntary recall of all of Snapchill L canned coffee products due to possible botulinum toxin.

You may like your coffee so strong it feels like you could actually spread it on something, but now you can. There’s a Swiss company which is selling coffee in a tube, thick enough to spread on that bagel. But would you!

Cost of coffee FILE PHOTO: The cost of coffee has climbed this year. (Africa Studio - stock.adobe.com)

So at least it’s portable, I supposed. The only way to buy it is online for “No Normal Coffee.” Now I can see taking that along on say, a hiking trip for portability, since it can be dissolved like instant coffee. A single tube sells for $17 and is good for 20 cups.

Good to the last drop? It better be!

Ann Kelly's Kitchen









