'South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut' and 'Team America' making 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray debuts

In celebration of both hit movies' respective 25th and 20th anniversaries, Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut and Team America: World Police are finally coming the 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray formats.

Both films will be released on June 25 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

The studio touts, "Twenty-five years after [its release], South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut remains as irreverent, insightful, and hilarious as when it first premiered. Now, fans can enjoy the breathtaking animation, lyrical voice work, and show-stopping musical numbers all in eye-popping 4K Ultra HD."

The film was nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Song category and honored with Robin Williams famously belting out its anthem "Blame Canada" at the Oscars in 2000.

The 25th Anniversary 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray Combo includes access to a digital copy of the film and — for the first time — a sing-a-long version.

The Blu-ray bonus content also includes commentary from Parker and Stone, and a music video for "What Would Brian Boitano Do?"

The movie will hit select theaters on June 23 and June 26. Check out fathomevents.com for details.

As for Team America, its 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray Combo comes packed with making-of featurettes, including the building of the film's sets and marionettes, and an Up Close with Kim Jong-Il.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.