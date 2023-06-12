Sometimes Sunrise Isn’t So Pretty At The Beach

Sunday morning was a walk on Clearwater Beach at sunrise. This is about the only time I do go to Clearwater Beach just because I prefer a less-crowded area. But I love a sunrise on the water, and this time I wasn’t disappointed with the sunrise, but with what was left behind.

Ann-Ventures Sunrise on Clearwater Beach (Ann Kelly)

Clearwater Beach usually ranks very high on most lists. The most recent list had Clearwater ranked #6 on Tripadvisor’s list of “Top Trending Destinations in the U.S.” for 2022 and has ranked #1 in the past and continues to be a very hot tourist destination. The city does a great job to keep things clean, but there’s a reason those trucks are out on the sand at sunrise, and that’s what really bugged me Sunday morning. Items that could have, and should have been picked up before leaving for the day, or after that sunset walk. Items likes small toys, plastics, and even deep holes that can create a hazardous situation for nesting beach turtles and their hatchlings.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Ann-Ventures First on Clearwater Beach at sunrise (Ann Kelly)

Those and the cigarette butts left behind are the worst. But I applaud Clearwater City Council for their efforts to keep the air and land clean. They unanimously passed an ordinance that bans smoking and vaping within the city’s parks and on the sand at Clearwater Beach. They would much rather educate and not necessarily fine persons who violate the ordinance, but common sense should come into play after all this time. An excellent story in the Tampa Bay Times will give you an idea of how others are working toward the same goal, but there’s obviously more work to do.

Ann-Ventures Styrofoam left behind polluting the water and land (Ann Kelly)

I say plenty of people who love our beaches as much as I do carrying bags and pails to pick up garbage themselves, and trucks and workers that being every day cleaning up are there. But with a little more love for the land on our parts would help. The beach, whichever one that might be, and were I go for a mental health break and I’m just a little protective of it, as are you I’m sure. So let’s keep working together to keep the beach the treasure that it is.

