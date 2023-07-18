Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello split after 7 years of marriage

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

By Danielle Long

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are calling it quits.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," they said in a joint statement provided to Page Six. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Vergara and Manganiello's whirlwind romance led them down the aisle in November 2015. However, recent weeks have seen whispers and speculations about their relationship's stability, particularly when Vergara celebrated her 51st birthday in Italy sans her husband and wedding ring.

This marked Vergara's second marriage, while it was Manganiello's first.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

