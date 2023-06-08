Small Plates In Ann Kelly’s Kitchen

Some tasty little bites of info for you in Ann Kelly’s Kitchen, and let’s start with new treat from - The Rolling Stones! They have a “Start Me Up” coffee kit from Keurig, but no sooner did I log on to put in my order, it was already sold out. Of course you can offer other items, but I wanted this! Time to check EBay?

I love food hacks that help me save money, and there’s a pretty decent list from BuzzFeed. I wish I would have thought of this the other morning when I had my pint of Dr Pepper Ice Cream from Blue Bell. You know all those koozies you have stuffed in a drawer somewhere? Use those to put the pint in and keep the hands clean. This one’s pretty good as well. If you have a baby monitor not in use, put it to delicious use while the brisket is on the smoker. You still can chill inside, and keep an eye on the meat.

Lest I forget, congratulations to three restaurants in Tampa Bay that have just earned their first Michelin Guide stars.. Rocca, Koya and Lilac now have a coveted star! The impressive thing is that the Guide only handed out four starts in Florida, and we had those three. The fourth went to Tambourine Room by Tristan Brandt in Miami Beach.

My congratulations to the St Pete Youth Farm, which I’ve featured in What’s Good in Tampa Bay on their fourth anniversary! This Friday, June 9th, they’re having a reunion, and you can check those details on their Facebook page. But in those four short years, the number of kids they’ve had a huge impact on continues to grow thanks to farm tours, volunteer days, and volunteering opportunities. It’s worth checking in to.

