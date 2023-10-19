Slyvester Stallone mourns "incredible" 'Rocky' co-star Burt Young

Stallone and Young in 2014 - Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

By Stephen Iervolino

On his Instagram, Sylvester Stallone posted a black-and-white throwback photo of himself with his Rocky co-star Burt Young, to mourn the actor's passing.

Stallone, 77, remembered his "dear friend" as "an incredible man and artist," adding, "I and the World will miss you very much...RIP."

Young's manager confirmed to ABC News that the actor, who was nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Academy Award for playing Paulie Pennino, the butcher and brother of Talia Shire's Adrian in 1976's Rocky, died October 8 in Los Angeles.

Young went on to reprise the role in all six of the Oscar-winning movie's sequels, including 2006's Rocky Balboa.

No cause of death was made public for the 83-year-old, who had more than 160 TV and movie credits, including M*A*S*H* and The Sopranos on the small screen, and films including Chinatown, The Pope of Greenwich Village and Back to School.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!