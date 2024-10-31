Simply Wonderful!

Ann Kelly's Kitchen Coffee and Tea Bar created by S and W Kitchens

By Ann Kelly

There was a point when I was sitting in the studios in Atlanta after we went up there to continue broadcasting during Hurricane Milton when I wondered if I would even be coming back home - to a home. It’s happened for so many of my friends. I sincerely hope you can through okay, but if you didn’t, I know my friends at S & W Kitchens are ready to help you bring your home back to life.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen S & W Kitchens is now open and taking appointments in Sarasota!

One exciting thing is happening for those of you south of the Skyway. The brand new Sarasota showroom is now open and ready to make an appointment for you! I’m also very happy to tell you that my designer, Larissa, is there and ready to make your home as simply wonderful as mine. Click here and let’s make your appointment now, and register for the FREE monthly Design to Divine Newsletter.

