Sigourney Weaver confirms role in upcoming 'Mandalorian' movie

Sigourney Weaver has confirmed that she's been tapped for a role in the upcoming Star Wars movie, The Mandalorian & Grogu, and she was particularly excited to meet one of the film's big stars.

"I got to meet Grogu for the first time the other day," she tells Deadline in an interview published on Aug. 28.

The actress didn't spill any of the details about her character, except that she has a “very” fun part in the movie.

"I'm looking forward to it," Weaver, who is also a veteran of the Avatar movies, tells the outlet. "I can't say much about it right now, but it's fun to bounce between all these different universes."

Weaver also confirmed that she'll be returning to the Avatar franchise for the fourth and fifth installments, telling Deadline, "Yeah, I think I'm allowed to say that."

Looking back on the first Avatar movie, Weaver says, "I remember reading the script ... and reading about these blue people with pointed ears and tails riding on these creatures through floating mountains … I couldn't imagine any of it being shot. I honestly couldn't imagine how he would ever make a film that looked like this and had these elements."

She adds, "But I'm so glad for Jim [Henson], and for the success of these films, which has meant we're able to keep making them. I just finished working on Avatar 3 earlier this month, actually, and I think the series will continue to grow and be more and more hard-hitting."

Lucasfilm is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.