Sienna Miller pregnant with second child

MEGA/GC Images

By Danielle Long

Sienna Miller is expanding her family!

In photos obtained by People, the 41-year-old actress enjoyed a vacation in Ibiza, where she was captured in a bikini that gracefully showcased her baby bump. The Ibiza holiday follows Miller's time in St. Tropez alongside her 26-year-old boyfriend, Oli Green.

Despite multiple sightings and the beachside reveal, Miller's representative has not yet provided a response to PEOPLE's inquiry.

This will be the second child for Miller, who is already a mom to 10-year-old daughter Marlowe, whom she shares with Tom Sturridge.

Miller and Green, who also boasts a career as a model and actor, ignited speculation about their romantic involvement back in February 2022 when they were seen attending a basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Memphis Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!