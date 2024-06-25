Show Me The Blue!

Let’s call it even.

On the plus side - look at that beautiful blue!!! And that little patch of yellow is all that is left of the old paint color, Oh, and it’s also where the landline was. Another buh-bye. But this is all making me so happy. As Dominic, my painter from S & W Kitchens has shown me, what a big difference a fresh coat of paint makes.

Now, that itty-bitty bump in road. It turns out that Ann Kelly’s Kitchen is in need of a new dishwasher. It was acting a little weird and I was concerned there was a breaker issue. No, it was a needs-to-be replaced issue. So while my electrician Mike from Vulcan was here to take care of the lighting in the closet which is now much nicer and brighter, he took a look at the dishwasher which is now officially scrap.

So thanks to Mike, my foreman and my designer Larissa, we’re working on a new one. Did I mention I’m not a huge fan of washing dishes? Oh well...but Dominic should have the painting wrapped up tomorrow, then on to the gorgeous new flooring on Friday! Then a little break and the closet should be in after the 4th of July holiday.

This is also one of the things I really love about working with S & W Kitchens - the Buildertrend App where I can get get daily updates on what’s happening today, the schedule updates and have all those before and after pics to check out. Just another way that S & W Kitchens outshines the rest.

For now, it’s the end of a long day, and I’m happily tucked into my guest bedroom. Stay tuned!

