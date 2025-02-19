Shop Local, Run Local

Runners File photo. (carlosalvarez/Getty Images)
By Ann Kelly

Once we get past the rain today, make those weekend plans!

Alton Brown takes over the stage tonight with The Last Bite to the Straz Center tonight, at 7:30 pm. Get those tickets online for $35 and up at strazcenter.org.

Food Network host Alton Brown with the "Last Bite"

Movies in the Park: Take it outside! This week’s film will be “The Secret Life of Pets,” rated G. Bring blankets, chairs and leashed pets to enjoy the experience. 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21. Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive.

Localtopia Saturday in Williams Park in St Pete; LOCALTOPIA is St. Pete’s largest “Community Celebration of All Things Local.” The 2025 festival will showcase *over 300* of our city’s favorite independent businesses and community organizations. LOCALTOPIA is the ONLY event that ONLY features St. Pete-based businesses and non-profits!  In addition to Williams Park, we will be CLOSING: ~ 3rd STREET between 1st and 3rd Avenues + 2nd AVENUE between 2nd and 4th Streets!

Localtopia 2-4

The 48th running of the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Race Weekend is Saturday and Sunday. The two-day health & fitness expo is free and open to the public.

Ann Ventures


Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

