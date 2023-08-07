'Sharknado' getting a 10th anniversary edition, with limited theatrical run

The Asylum

By Stephen Iervolino

The year was 2013. Daft Punk's "Get Lucky" was on the radio, and in the air, there was a funnel cloud full of sharks.

That was the year that gave us Sharknado, the campy SyFy Channel special starring Tara Reid and Ian Ziering, a whole lot of maturely rendered sharks and, well, tornadoes.

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, production company The Asylum is bringing the fish franchise's original into theaters, with a special two-day event.

According to a new teaser, Sharknado: The Tenth Anniversary Edition boasts "new kills, new thrills, more sharks and more 'nado." By that, they likely mean the hundreds of enhanced and added special effects to the original camp classic.

The movie will be coming to theaters just for Tuesday, August 15, and Wednesday, August 16.

The Hollywood Reporter got a peek of a spoofy Barbiefied version of the upcoming movie's poster, which features a pink sports car, a knockoff Barbie-style font and "Ken" wielding a chainsaw over his head from the passenger's seat.

For theaters and showtimes, check out the movie's official 10th Anniversary Edition website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!