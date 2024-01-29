'Severance' gets "back to work"

Apple TV+

By Stephen Iervolino

Apple TV+'s Emmy-winning Severance is getting "back to work," in the words of executive producer/director Ben Stiller.

The twin Hollywood strikes had ground production on the series' second season to a halt, but on Monday, Stiller posted to social media a black-and-white shot of series lead Adam Scott running intensely in a scene.

In the offbeat series, Scott's Mark Scout leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives, and who discover their company isn't what they thought.

The cast also includes Oscar winners Patricia Arquette and Christopher Walken as well as Emmy winner John Turturro.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!