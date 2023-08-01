Seth MacFarlane donates a million bucks to help struggling actors amid strike

Family Guy and American Dad creator Seth MacFarlane has donated $1 million to The Entertainment Community Fund, the charity dedicated to actors who are struggling financially.

The organization notes that with the addition of MacFarlane's gift, the group formerly known as The Actors Fund has raised more than $6.3 million from more than 7,500 donors.

With the SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America strikes crippling Hollywood production, there is a growing need to provide.

The Entertainment Community Fund noted in its announcement, "As of July 28, 2023, the Fund has provided more than $2.7 million to more than 1,500 people affected by the current work stoppages."

The strikes come, of course, just as the industry was finding its footing after the pandemic closures.

It adds, "Thanks to these substantial donations, the Fund is helping film and television workers in need with emergency financial assistance to cover basic living expenses (rent, groceries, health insurance, medical bills, etc.), mental health support and more."

The organization said other notable donors included: actress and Entertainment Community Fund Chair Annette Bening; former Dancing with the Stars host Tom Bergeron; Rosanne Cash, in memory of her late father, Johnny Cash; Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan; TV producer Greg Berlanti, Michelle Pfeiffer and her TV producer husband, David E. Kelley; Bridgerton and Grey's Anatomy producing mogul Shonda Rhimes; and Oscar-winning director Steven Spielberg and his actress wife, Kate Capshaw.

In a statement, Bening noted the group is "overcome with gratitude," adding, "Each day, the calls for help increase; these gifts will immediately assist so many in our industry who are still struggling to recover after the pandemic."

