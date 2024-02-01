Selma Blair gives health update amid MS remission, says she hurts "all the time"

By Carson Blackwelder

Selma Blair is sharing a health update with fans.

The Legally Blonde actress, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018 and has been in remission since 2021, shared a video to Instagram earlier this week in which she addressed the ups and downs of how she's currently feeling.

"I hurt all the time," she began. "I say that only for you people that hurt also."

Blair then opened up about living with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which the National Institutes of Health describes as "a group of disorders that affect connective tissues supporting the skin, bones, blood vessels, and many other organs and tissues."

Defects in connective tissues can cause a range of symptoms from "mildly loose joints" to "life-threatening complications," the NIH states.

"So the Ehlers-Danlos will make me really, really, really stiff, because I'll pull my muscles too easily and then they're, like, slack and sit there, so I get some injuries," Blair said.

The Mean Baby author continued, "But this is nothing that's like horrible, scary stuff or anything. It's just like one of those extra things that turns into a chronic thing, and you have to watch because people think stretching's so good for you and I'm technically not allowed to stretch because I'm always stretching."

Blair said her MS is still "fine" and in remission, noting that she is due for another MRI and bloodwork.

MS, according to the NIH, is a neurological disease in which the immune cells in the body injure myelin, the tissue that surrounds nerves, including those in the brain and spinal cord. It is a chronic disease, with no known cause and no known cure.

Blair also suffers from intermittent dystonia, a complication of MS that causes involuntary muscle contractions leading to tremors, voice problems or difficulties in walking.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

