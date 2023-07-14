See Donald Glover and Maya Erskine in first look at 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' series

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine are married assassins in the first look at the upcoming Mr. & Mrs. Smith series.

Footage for the show, which is set to debut in November, appeared in a sizzle reel for Amazon's Prime Video released Thursday, July 13.

Starting around the 1:10 mark in the video, doors open on a packed elevator with Glover and Erskine looking serious as they blend into the crowd.

In another scene Glover asks Erskine, "You ever kill anyone?" to which she replies, "Do I look like I have?"

There are shots of Erskine, who co-created and starred in Pen15, walking away from a building just before it explodes and another shot of her loading a gun.

We see the pair running down a street in yet another scene, with the last shot featuring the two sitting on a park bench, enjoying a snack break. "This marriage is starting off on a great foot," Glover says.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith was first announced back in February 2021 and was originally set to star Glover, who created and starred in Atlanta, alongside Fleabag Emmy winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The show is based on the hit 2005 film of the same name, which was directed by Doug Liman and starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

