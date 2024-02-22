Season 4 of 'The Boys' to premiere in June

Fans of Prime Video's Emmy-nominated hit The Boys got the news they have been waiting for: the show will return with a three-episode event on June 13.

New episodes will roll out weekly until the "epic" season finale on Thursday, July 18, the streamer explained.

Prime Video was evidently holding the news until Thursday, which canonically is Homelander's birthday.



At least that's according to shady multinational corporation Voight Industries, which created the megalomaniacal leader of The Seven: The "patriotic" supe played by Antony Starr intentionally shares a birthday with George Washington.

Prime Video says that in season 4 "the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power."

The streamer continues by saying Karl Urban's Billy Butcher has "only months to live," likely thanks to his dabbling with the super drug Compound V last season. To boot, he has lost the super-powered son his late love Becca birthed, and he's lost his job as the leader of his supe-fighting Boys.

"The rest of the team are fed up with his lies," Prime Video states. "With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it's too late."

Based on The New York Times bestselling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys also stars Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara and Colby Minifie.

Season 4 added Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry and The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan to the cast.

