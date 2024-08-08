School Savings End This Weekend

Students across Tampa Bay will make the most of this weekend with school back in session Monday. That means new clothes, backpacks, supplies and so much more. But the good news is you can still shop tax-free through Sunday.

Florida 2024 Back to School Sales Tax Holiday

There’s a lot to save on, and the complete list from the Florida Department of Revenue will give you an idea of what you can and can’t buy tax-free. One of the biggies is personal computers or personal computer-related accessories purchased for noncommercial home or personal use having a sales price of $1,500 or less is on the list. You don’t even need to be a student to save!

