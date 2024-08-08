School Savings End This Weekend

School supplies

By Ann Kelly

Students across Tampa Bay will make the most of this weekend with school back in session Monday. That means new clothes, backpacks, supplies and so much more. But the good news is you can still shop tax-free through Sunday.

Florida 2024 Back to School Sales Tax Holiday

There’s a lot to save on, and the complete list from the Florida Department of Revenue will give you an idea of what you can and can’t buy tax-free. One of the biggies is personal computers or personal computer-related accessories purchased for noncommercial home or personal use having a sales price of $1,500 or less is on the list. You don’t even need to be a student to save!

Go forth and shop, and get ready to share those first day photos with us on Instagram and Facebook at @10555thedove!

Ann-Ventures

©2024 Cox Media Group

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!