Sandra Bullock's romantic partner, Bryan Randall, dies at 57 after battle with ALS

Bryan Randall, who Sandra Bullock had called the "love of my life," has passed away at 57 years old following a private battle with ALS, People is reporting.

According to a statement from his family, Randall died peacefully on Saturday, August 5, after a "three-year battle" with the degenerative neurological condition.

The family added, "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request. We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours."

People reports that Oscar winner Bullock, two years Randall's senior, first met the model-turned-photographer in January 2015, when he was shooting her son Louis' birthday party. They went public with their romance later that year, appearing together at the wedding of Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux that same year, and at subsequent red carpet events.

In an installment of Red Table Talk last year, Bullock called Randall "the love of my life." She told co-hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris that the blending of her two children with his daughter into a family was "the best thing ever."

She added that the couple saw no need to tie the knot, commenting, "I don't wanna say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother. I don't need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times. I don't need to be told to weather a storm with a good man."

