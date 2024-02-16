For Sale - One Island

Beer Can Island is officially closed for business. The island, also known as Pine Island is listed for $14.2 million, for nine acres, and another 60 under water. The owners had originally bought the property for $64,000 but say continuing legal issues with property codes made it too difficult to continue. Go to PineKeyTampaBay.com for more information.

Ann-Ventures Sunrise on Clearwater Beach (Ann Kelly)

The Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from 10 Tampa Bay Weather is bringing plenty of rain our way Saturday and Sunday. The heaviest showers may show up later Saturday into Sunday morning. Check what to expect on the Dove app at @1055thedove or here for the possibility of 1-2 inches of rain.

Residents in area of St Pete that are still recovering from storm flooding earlier this year had their chance to speak up at last night’s meeting at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. City administrators made no promises but listened to concerns and promised more of what they call listening sessions. More will be scheduled.

Hurricane Nicole: 1 year later many homeowners are still recovery from damage

A new study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences journal is proposing the addition of a new category for intense storms that have winds over 192 mph. That would officially add Category 6 to the hurricane wind scale. During hurricane season, we officially use the Saffir-Simpson scale for categories 1-5, and this year, the National Hurricane Center is going to change the “cone of uncertainty” is displayed to add any watches and warnings for the storm. The Dove Hurricane Guide is ready to help with more information and tips.

Dove Daily Update

©2024 Cox Media Group