SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher to be honored at Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Awards

Fresh after securing a new contract for SAG-AFTRA performers following a protracted strike, Fran Drescher will be honored with a human rights award.

The former Nanny star and the union's president, who was hailed for her dogged defense of her fellow actors throughout the strike, will be feted at the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Awards in New York City on the evening of Wednesday, December 6.

The honor is bestowed on "exemplary leaders across government, business, advocacy, and entertainment who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to positive social change."

The night's festivities will be emceed by Alec Baldwin.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.