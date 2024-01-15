Ryan Gosling reveals his "cool" relationship with "lovely" original Fall Guy star Lee Majors

ABC/Fred Lee -- Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

By Stephen Iervolino

In March, stuntman-turned director David Leitch's The Fall Guy hits theaters, about a stuntman, played by Ryan Gosling, whose skills are put to the test in a real-life action adventure.

If the circumstances behind the adaptation of the 1980s hit TV show aren't meta enough, Gosling, who also played a stuntman in Drive, says he's now "buddies" with Lee Majors, who played the title role in the original show.

Before he received the Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film from the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Saturday night, Gosling told People of Majors, "He came out to Australia and I had an opportunity to talk to him and spend the day with him. It was pretty great."

Ryan said "it's pretty cool" that he and the 84-year-old former Fall Guy star have become "text buddies," adding, "He's so funny and he's very lovely and gracious."

The Fall Guy also stars Oppenheimer's Emily Blunt, Bullet Train's Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Black Panther scene-stealer Winston Duke and Academy Award nominee Stephanie Hsu from Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The action comedy opens March 1.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

