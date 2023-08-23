Rosario Dawson says she felt "blessed" to work with the late Ray Stevenson on 'Ahsoka'

Lucasfilm

By Stephen Iervolino

The close of the first chapter of Disney+'s latest Star Wars show, Ahsoka, ends with the words, "For our friend, Ray," memorializing co-star Ray Stevenson.

The veteran character actor, who also appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, had already wrapped playing fallen Jedi Baylan Skoll when he died in May at an Italian hospital.

Stevenson, 58, was working on a film project in the country at the time.

Ahead of the SAG-AFTRA strike, Ahsoka lead Rosario Dawson told People that while her character crossed lightsabers with his, she found the actor's performance "really beautiful and so thoughtful."

She described him as an "almost, like, Nordic kind of man, you know, who was very heavy-handed — and then just like the most gentle, brilliant, like loving divine feminine spirit."

The pair talked off camera about crystals and spirituality, she adds.

Dawson expressed, "We were so blessed to have him working with us. He made all of us better."

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

