On The Road Again

I’ve heard about what is called the world’s largest yard sale for years, and I’m finally going! Technically, it’s the “127 Yard Sale” and runs through six states including Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama for almost 700 miles. No, I won’t be running the whole route, but I’ll give it by best shot along with my copilot Cheri.

World’s Longest Yard Sale The World’s Longest Yard Sale starts next week! | PHOTO Steve Baker

I love yard sales but this is pretty unique. It’s only one long weekend a year, and this year’s is August 1st-4th if you’re planning for 2025, that’s August 7th-10th, and if 2026 August 6th-9th. It had humble beginnings in an attempt to have people get off the usual interstates in favor of the more scenic areas in1987. Mike Walker, former Fentress County Executive in Jamestown, Tennessee created the event.

DARKE CO: Last Day Of 'World's Longest Yard Sale'

So when you don’t hear me on the Dove, you may see me passing through the sale, and a few side stops on the way up in Asheville and anywhere else that catches our eye. It’s only gas...

Ann-Ventures





