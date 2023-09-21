Retail Therapy And Family Friendly Holiday Fun

Why do the holidays seem to bring more stress than fun? Let’s change that and support local events with some of the best outdoor fall festivals with plenty of ways to check off those hard to buy for people, one by one. It’s good food and plenty of fun throughout Tampa Bay.

SEPTEMBER

In Safety Harbor, it’s Restaurant Week and this Saturday they hold their Sidewalk Sale. Retail therapy and a chance to walk off some of those calories all in one. Check things out here.

Ann-Ventures Safety Harbor Sidewalk Sale

Free movies! Coachman Park in Clearwater starts The Scenes on the Green movie series Sept. 29th with Disney’s “Encanto”. It’s free with music at 6 and the movies starting at 7 pm. Bring the low-lying lawn chair or blanket and enjoy.

OCTOBER

Now that pumpkin spice everything is firmly entrenched in our psyche, lets talk shopping to walk off that extra whip that somehow found its way onto the latte.

Vintage Market Days

- Vintage Market Days® of Tampa has my name written all over it at the Florida Strawberry Festival grounds in the Grimes Building October 6-8th. It’s three days of searching for vintage treasure hunter delights. I’ll be honest, since it’s inside and outside, my canvas wagon will be along for the ride.

- I used to joke about “church lady” food being unbeatable. Now here’s where I’d head for that and more, so close to home, Our Lady of Lourdes Fall Festival, Oct, 19-22nd, depends on plenty of volunteers to help the event to benefit the school. They even provide rides on the Jolley Trolley for remote parking lots.

‘Stable and swimming:’ Florida dolphin in rehabilitation after being rescued Officials said a dolphin is recovering at a Florida aquarium after being found stranded off the coast last week. (Clearwater Marine Aquarium/Clearwater Marine Aquarium)

-The Clearwater Marine Aquarium is ready for some after hours fun with Brew Fest on Friday, Oct. 6 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. What will your get with your ticket? Some twelve beer or food samples. Those pre-event general admission tickets are $85 per person; VIP tickets are $115 and include special seating. In addition, dining options and drinks will be available for purchase throughout the Aquarium.

NOVEMBER

-We love a good boat parade (witness that epic one following the big game win with Brady). The Tampa Riverwalk Holiday Spectacular from The Friends of the Tampa Riverwalk has it all with a 35-foot lighted tree, holiday boat parade, and that’s just to start! Make plenty of time to enjoy starting in November through January.

-Savor St Pete Food and Wine Festival has my kind of slogan. Arts, Eats, Beats. Your change to indulge is Nov 4-5th along the waterfront in downtown St Pete. Check for updates and ticket information.

-The Tampa International Food & Arts Festival will be in Perry Harvey, St Park Nov 11th and 12th , and it sounds like they have us covered with everything from to fresh foods, boho and vintage booths, handmade local crafts and so much more.

Sanding Ovations winner Photo Courtesy Sanding Ovations Masters Cup

-The Sanding Ovations Masters Cup will be on Treasure Island Beach for two weekends in November; Nov. 16-19, and now for a second weekend, 25 & 26. It’s a spectacular use of what we take for granted on the beach every day!

-Shopapalooza is always a doozy of a good time! Celebrate Small Business Saturday Nov 25-26th in Vinoy Park, and this is another one for those nice, little canvas wagon to tote all that holiday loot!

DECEMBER

-The Next Generation Ballet will return to the stage of The Straz Center the weekend of Dec 21st- 23rd with local dancers and guest principal dancers. It’s the perfect family tradition, and here’s where to get those coveted tickets.

Next Generation Ballet Nutcracker 2018

-The Zephyrhills Festival of Lights is back on Main Street in downtown Zephyrhills with the annual parade . There’s nothing better than a hometown festival to support local businesses, so please save the date!

Ann-Ventures

©2023 Cox Media Group