“Rescue The Rescue” Comes To The Suncoast Animal League

Rick Chaboudy is a quiet hero. With over 30 years taking care of shelter pets, endless rescues that were both heartbreaking at times, and also heartwarming he’s the last person I know to brag. Which is why this makes me so happy.

Ann-Ventures Suncoast Animal League

“Rescue The Rescue” is a new show that will feature Rick and his work over the decades. Allyson Spellman is not only an award-winner herself, she’s an animal advocate. So when she heard about Rick’s work, she know he was the perfect hero to kick things off.

Ann-Ventures "Rescue The Rescue"

The show will tape at the Suncoast Animal League on Sept 14th, and specific details are still being worked out. So follow SAL and Allyson for more details as we get closer, and enjoy my podcast with Allyson. She’s a great person who has the perfect personality for this work. She and Rick are What’s Good in Tampa Bay!

Ann-Ventures









©2024 Cox Media Group