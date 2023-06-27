Report: Lindsay Lohan expecting a baby boy

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Netflix

By Danielle Long

Lindsay Lohan is having a baby boy!

The Mean Girls star, who is expecting her first child with husband, Bader Shammas, is due to give birth to their baby boy very soon, according to TMZ.

Lindsay's mother, Dina, will be by her side in Dubai for the birth, the outlet adds. Additionally, some of Lindsay's siblings will also be overseas during the same time, eagerly awaiting the arrival of their new nephew and looking forward to meeting him.

Lindsay, 36, first announced her pregnancy in March with a shot of a baby's onesie, on which was written "coming soon...."

"We are blessed and excited!" she wrote, speaking for herself and her financier husband, who she tagged in the post, which also included praying hands emoji, a baby and a baby bottle.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!