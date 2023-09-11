Report: Chris Evans weds Alba Baptista in Cape Cod ceremony

Hollywood heartthrob Chris Evans has tied the knot with Alba Baptista, Page Six reports.

The 42-year-old Avengers star and the 26-year-old Portuguese Warrior Nun actress reportedly held an intimate wedding at a private estate in the Boston-area, over the weekend.

Fellow Marvel stars were in attendance to celebrate the couple's special day, including Robert Downey Jr. and his wife, Susan Downey; Chris Hemsworth with his wife, Elsa Pataky, and Jeremy Renner. John Krasinski and his better half Emily Blunt were there as well, according to People.

Representatives for Evans and Baptista have not responded to requests for comments from the outlets.

