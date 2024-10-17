Report: Actor cast to play Stevie Van Zandt in Bruce Springsteen movie

The Bruce Springsteen movie Deliver Me From Nowhere has reportedly found its Little Steven.

Deadline reports that actor Johnny Cannizzaro, who starred in Clint Eastwood's adaptation of the musical Jersey Boys, has been cast to play Springsteen's longtime friend and E Street Band guitarist Stevie Van Zandt in the film, about the making of The Boss' 1982 album Nebraska.

Crazy Heart writer/director Scott Cooper is directing the film, which will star The Bear's Jeremy Allen White as Springsteen. The cast also includes Odessa Young, Paul Walter Hauser and Harrison Sloan Gilbertson.

The project is an adaptation of Warren Zane's 2023 book, Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska.

