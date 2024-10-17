Report: Actor cast to play Stevie Van Zandt in Bruce Springsteen movie

By Jill Lances

The Bruce Springsteen movie Deliver Me From Nowhere has reportedly found its Little Steven.

Deadline reports that actor Johnny Cannizzaro, who starred in Clint Eastwood's adaptation of the musical Jersey Boys, has been cast to play Springsteen's longtime friend and E Street Band guitarist Stevie Van Zandt in the film, about the making of The Boss' 1982 album Nebraska.

Crazy Heart writer/director Scott Cooper is directing the film, which will star The Bear's Jeremy Allen White as Springsteen. The cast also includes Odessa Young, Paul Walter Hauser and Harrison Sloan Gilbertson.

The project is an adaptation of Warren Zane's 2023 book, Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!