Record Setting Travel

With AAA predicting record-setting numbers for holiday travel, Tampa International Airport is also gearing up to handle some 80,000 passengers passing through. The heaviest days may be the Saturdays before and after Christmas. If you want a guaranteed parking space at TPA, book ahead. With gas prices at a record low, the highways will handle plenty of traffic.

The city of Tampa is trying to lower the levels of what are called “forever chemicals” in the drinking water. New, state of the art technology was on display by the Tampa Water Department. The “Suspended Ion Exchange” (SIX) will be added to the David L. Tippin treatment facility.

Things will look very different on Davis Islands with the announcement for expansion plans at Tampa General Hospital. At last week’s Tampa City Council meeting, plans for a 13-story pavilion at the cost of $510 million dollars were approved. It will be right next to the existing TGH structure and will be the tallest building on the Island. The full story is in the Tampa Bay Times.

The Tampa Bay Bucs are now in first place with a 29-25 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The Bucs head to Green Bay for the next game, with two of their final three games in Tampa to wrap up the regular season.

Dove Daily Update





