Record Breaking Weekend Heat

Florida stickers warn about the danger of children & pets in hot cars As heat advisories continue, motorists fueling up across Florida will soon see stickers on gas pumps warning against leaving children and pets in vehicles. (WFTV/WFTV)

Cooling stations opened in Tampa over the weekend, and we’ll continue to endure more hot weather begin the work week. The Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from 10 Tampa Bay Weather has a predicted high of 96 with a 50% chance for rain. For more on the weeks forecast, check in with us here.

Dove Tampa Bay Forecast Heat and storms to kick off the week





The heat is impacting coral beds that are already endangered, and at Mote Marine Laboratories, they’re working to save what they can. They’re taking the coral out of the hot water and taking them to offshore nurseries. Some areas of the Gulf saw water temps of 100 degrees, and on Clearwater Beach it hit 93.

Gas prices are finally starting to drop, after AAA said recent prices haven’t been this high since last August, but are expected to start dropping soon after jumping 18 cents a gallon in one week. Just one week ago, we were paying an average of $3.84 per gallon. But Sunday it had dropped to $3.74 per gallon.

A motorist fills up a vehicle at a Shell gasoline station Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)

Statistics from the Florida Department of Health show COVID-19 cases are increasing in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties, and across Florida as well. The U.S. Center for Disease Control is also noting a rise nationwide. A new booster vaccine has been approved and will be available in September.

The Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Office is making changes to online appointments for driver’s license appointments after discovering scammers were blocking large blocks of time, and then reselling those. A story in the Tampa Bay Times said the Tax Collector’s Office started received a lot of complaints about appointment times not being available, and then getting tips about the scam. For more from the Tax Collector’s Office and how to avoid scams, check here.

Dove Daily Update

©2023 Cox Media Group