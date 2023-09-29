Reality Roundup: 'Vanderpump Rules'' Tom Sandoval announces new podcast, and more

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here's a look at what's happened in the world of reality television this week.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation (MTV)

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, and his wife, Lauren, are expanding their family once more. In a heartwarming Instagram announcement, the couple shared their excitement for their upcoming third child, due in March 2024. Alongside a sweet photo featuring their 9-month-old daughter, Mia, and two-year-old son Romeo Reign, holding sonograms, they wrote, "Good things come in threes. Adding another pumpkin to our patch Baby #3 coming March 2024."

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval has announced his new podcast, Everybody Loves Tom. The debut episode premiered Thursday, September 28th across podcast platforms, with subsequent episodes premiering weekly on Thursdays. The show, hosted by the actor, model and mixologist, will feature lively discussions with a diverse lineup of celebrities, musicians, and friends, per the presser. Listeners can expect candid conversations covering VPR secrets, music, fashion, cocktails, and more.

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC)

Bachelor in Paradise lovebirds Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert are married! They exchanged vows on September 23 at Beyul Retreat in Meredith, Colorado, a location with special significance to Unglert. The charming "Camp Bell" wedding theme paid tribute to Miller-Keyes' affection for summer camp and honored Unglert's late mother, Debbie Bell, who passed away from breast cancer during his teenage years. In a touching gesture, the couple intends to adopt the Bell surname, preserving Debbie's memory as they embark on this new chapter together.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.