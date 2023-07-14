Reality roundup: A former 'Bachelorette' heads to 'F Boy Island', Emmy nominations, and more

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here's a look at what's happened in the world of reality television this week.

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard

- "We're headed back to the Vineyard," read a July 11 tweet from Bravo. "#SummerHouseMV is officially coming back for season 2 and films this summer." The reality series delves into the lives of a group of friends as they navigate summer in the picturesque Martha's Vineyard, exploring their relationships, personal growth, and indulging in the island's lifestyle. The first season starred Nicholas "Nick" Arrington, Jasmine Ellis Cooper, Silas Cooper, Jordan Emanuel, Bria Fleming, Shanice Henderson, Amir Lancaster, Jason Lyke, Preston Mitchum, Summer Marie Thomas and Alex Tyree.

FBoy Island

- Katie Thurston, who previously starred in Season 17 of The Bachelorette, has joined the cast of FBoy Island, where she continues her quest for love. The reality series features three women relocating to a tropical paradise, accompanied by 26 men, including 13 self-proclaimed "Nice Guys" and 13 self-proclaimed "FBoys" competing for a cash prize, as they navigate the dating pool in search of a genuine connection.

Vanderpump Rules

-In a historic achievement, the popular reality TV show Vanderpump Rules has received its first-ever Emmy nominations following Scandoval -- the shocking affair between cast members Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. VPR was nominated in two categories, Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program.

