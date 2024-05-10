Reality Roundup: 'Vanderpump Rules' reunion teaser, 'The Kardashians' season 5 trailer

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here's a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

In the teaser for the upcoming three-part Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion, host Andy Cohen announced the show's cast will watch the season's finale together in real time. When asked her reaction to the news, a sobbing Ariana Madix said, "It hurts a whole lot. It really does." The trailer also showed a tense moment between Madix and her ex, Tom Sandoval, where Madix tells Sandoval she wants him to stay away from her. "I just want you gone," Madix says in the trailer.

Love Island USA (Peacock)

Speaking of Madix, she is the new host of the reality dating series Love Island USA. Peacock has released a first look of Madix in her new role, as well as a premiere date for the sixth season of the show, which begins streaming on June 11. In the first look video, Madix throws a wink to the camera and asks, "Who's ready to couple up?"

The Kardashians (Hulu)

Get ready for more from the Kardashian-Jenner family. The season 5 trailer for Hulu's The Kardashians has arrived, and it includes Kris Jenner telling her daughters she had a medical scan that revealed a tumor. "They found a cyst and like a little tumor," Jenner said. The new season arrives May 23, with new episodes every Thursday.

