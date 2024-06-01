Ready, Set, Plan

To say I’ve been through this too many times would be an understatement. But as I’ve also said, it only takes one. One hurricane. One storm surge. One major loss.

2024 Hurricane Outlook

So what will it take for you to pay attention to what NOOA predicts is one the way with their highest hurricane season forecast they have ever released. How busy? Between 17-25 named storms will form, 8-13 becoming hurricanes with winds of at least 74 mph. Out of those 8-13, 4 to 7 could become major with winds of at least 115 mph. But again, it only takes one and preparation is the key.

Hurricane Guide

In the Dove Hurricane Guide, along with our partners at 10 Tampa Bay Weather you’ll find plenty of information to get things done NOW. That includes what plans your should have in place, what your hurricane kit should include and what to do after the storm passes. Now let’s talk about what you need to have, and how to save some money.

The good news is we have two 2024 Florida Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holidays. The first is underway right now and runs through June 14th with no sales tax on qualifying items. The second is August 24th through September 6t , and you’ll find the full list of qualifying items here.

Avoid that last minute panic buying when the shelves get stripped of the basics like water and invest in large containers you can fill at home, and when you’re making your shopping list, double check for items you’ll be glad you bought. My best buys have been battery powered fans and plenty of flashlights and weather radios.

The best advice is to be prepared now. It only takes one.

