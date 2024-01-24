Ready the Cosmos: 'Sex and the City' is reportedly headed to Netflix

While Netflix is so far mum, groundbreaking HBO series Sex and the City is heading to the platform, according to The New York Times.

All six seasons' worth of the adventures of Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha can be currently streamed by Max subscribers, but in a licensing deal, HBO will reportedly loan out the series to its streaming competitor beginning in April.

That said, SATC's hit follow-up show, And Just Like That..., will remain exclusive to Max.

The paper points out that HBO had kept its library of shows exclusive until 2023, when it struck a deal to have many of its titles, including Band of Brothers, Entourage, Six Feet Under and others, available to Netflix subscribers.

Viewers responded: Many of the shows jumped to the top of Netflix's most-watched lists.

