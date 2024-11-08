Rashida Jones honors dad Quincy Jones with heartfelt tribute: 'He was love'

Rashida Jones is remembering her late father, famed music producer Quincy Jones, in the wake of his death.

The Parks and Recreation alum, 48, shared a photo of her and her father from when she was a baby to Instagram on Nov. 7 and recalled a sweet memory from her childhood.

"My dad was nocturnal his whole adult life. He kept 'jazz hours' starting in high school and never looked back," she began. "When I was little, I would wake up in the middle of the night to search for him. Undoubtedly, he would be somewhere in the house, composing (old school, with a pen and sheet music). He would never send me back to bed."

"He would smile and bring me into his arms while he continued to work…there was no safer place in the world for me," she continued.

Rashida Jones, who co-directed and co-wrote the 2018 documentary Quincy about her father, called him "a giant," "an icon," "a culture shifter" and "a genius," adding that music and all he created were "a channel for his love."

"He WAS love. He made everyone he ever met feel loved and seen. That's his legacy," she wrote. "I was fortunate enough to experience this love in close proximity. I'll miss his hugs and kisses and unconditional devotion and advice."

She added, "Daddy, it is an honor to be your daughter. Your love lives forever."

Quincy Jones was dad to seven children during his lifetime, sharing Rashida Jones with ex-wife Peggy Lipton. He died Nov. 3 at the age of 91.

Lipton, an actress and singer, died in 2019 at the age of 72.

