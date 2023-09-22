Rami Malek and Emma Corrin heat up dating rumors with a kiss in London

Karwai Tang/WireImage - Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

By George Costantino

Rami Malek and Emma Corrin have seemingly confirmed their romance.

Photos obtained by The Daily Mail show the 42-year-old Bohemian Rhapsody actor and The Crown star, 27, kissing in London, while walking their dog.

Corrin wore a long taupe trench coat while sporting a new buzz-cut look. Malek chose a blue baseball cap and jeans.

Rami and Emma ignited dating rumors when they were spotted together at a Bruce Springsteen concert in July. They were also seen cozying up at the U.S. Open earlier in September.

Malek previously dated Lucy Boynton and they're rumored to have split earlier this year after five years together.

Corrin, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, was previously linked to design and art director Ibrahim "Ibby" Njoya in 2021, according to the outlet.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

