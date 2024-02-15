Rain, Rain, Go Away....Unless You Have Allergies

Why oh why does the Dove Tampa Bay Forecast hold on to the rain for the weekend? But it’s been such a miserable allergy season, a deep-clean by Mother Nature isn’t the worst idea. So that pretty much describes what’s in store for us this Saturday and Sunday. But don’t we all have a healthy supply of ponchos and umbrellas? Use them and get out to support everyone who needs the income this weekend. Also think about the amazing array of museum like the Tampa Museum of Art, The Dali, the James Museum of Western Art, and the Florida Museum of Photographic Art.

SEMINOLE HARD ROCK HOTEL AND CASINO TAMPA

Rod Stewart! Yay for indoors and Rod Steward the the Hard Rock Friday night, with tickets available for $275-$450. for the 8 pm show.

Rod Stewart Sam Tabone/WireImage

TAMPA BAY COLLARD GREEN FESTIVAL

Before I moved to Florida, I’d never had collard greens. I’ve made up for it! So good and so much fun to celebrate with the 2024 Healthy Start Johns Hopkins All Children’s Collard Cook-Off, Collards After Dark and more. Check out the full schedule and enjoy.

Secret to smoky collard greens is in the stock CONTRIBUTED BY CITY BARBEQUE

THE FLORIDA STATE FAIR

The Florida State Fair continues at the Fairgrounds in Tampa this weekend. The expected array of over-the-top offerings is just a great as it’s ever been, with plenty of special days for everyone. Need tickets or more info? Check into that here. I’m been a fan of Mama Jane Harris for many years, so make sure you don’t miss out on her always inventive offerings.

fl state fair

GASPARILLA MUSIC FESTIVAL

Julian B Lane Park in Tampa takes center stage, with five stages, more than 50 bands and of course plenty of good food. Yes, keep an eye on the sky since this is an outdoor event. Do a good thing and head over to help out the nonprofit youth music education program in Hillsborough County. The festival runs Friday through Sunday, with more info here.

Gasparilla Music Festival 2017

TAMPA BAY MARKETS

Keep it fresh and local with stop at a plethora of markets all over Tampa Bay! Here’s the list I generally follow any day of the week. By the way, if you find some out of town I need to tell everyone about, please drop me a line asap at Ann.Kelly@cmg.com.

