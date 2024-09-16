Pumpkin And Pine

It’s a winning combination, and it’s also a local, family owned business on 4th St North in St Pete. Gallagher’s Pumpkin and Christmas Trees is now open at 7401 4th St North and I LOVE it!

I love it since I can be there is five minutes from my studio. Fresh trees, plump pumpkins and just a wonderful feeling. No one is rushing the season, we just seem to need it more and more. Be careful when you do head down. The new entrance is from a gate that’s near Dunkin’ so please slow down and make sure you’re going the right way.

Gallaghers is open seven days a week, 9 am to 9 pm. Take the family! Thank you to Gallaghers for the fun photos.

