Prime Video releasing 'Fallout' a day early

Walton Goggins in 'Fallout' - Prime Video

By Stephen Iervolino

Fans of the video game series Fallout will get to see Prime Video's new series adaptation a day earlier than previously thought.

All eight episodes of the post-apocalyptic series will now drop on the streaming platform on Wednesday, April 10 at 9 p.m. ET., the streaming service has announced.

Based on the bestselling video game series, the story takes place 200 years after an apocalyptic event when "the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind."

The series from Westworld producer Jonathan Nolan stars Walton Goggins, Yellowjackets' Ella PurnellTwin PeaksKyle MacLachlan and Deadpool's Leslie Uggams, among others.

