'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' gets season 5 renewal

Starz

By Stephen Iervolino

Good news for fans of Starz's Power universe: The network announced Wednesday it has given an early fifth season renewal to Power Book III: Raising Kanan. 

The show explores the early life of fan-favorite character Kanan Stark, originally played by 50 Cent in the flagship series.

Season 4 of Raising Kanan is currently in production in New York City.

"We know that our fans can't get enough of Raising Kanan. As the inevitable evolution of this young man into a killer plays out, we knew we had much more backstory to share in this ever-escalating family saga," said Starz's President of Original Programming Kathryn Busby.

She added, "As we continue to expand the storytelling within the Power universe, we're looking forward to how this story may intersect with other Power characters during this prequel era."

Starz recently announced a fourth spinoff from the Power franchise — the prequel Origins, centering on the early days of fan-favorite characters Ghost and Tommy — was in development. 

Meanwhile, Power Book II: Ghost will debut its two-part final season on June 7, and Power Book IV: Force is currently filming its third season in Chicago.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

