Please Don’t Eat The Porch Pumpkin

I can’t say that I’ve ever used a pumpkin I carved and set out as a decoration for something like a pie later on, and there’s a good reason for that. Getting very sick. The experts say it’s perfectly fine to use a fresh pumpkin to cook with, like roasting those seeds or for your favorite pumpkin goodies. But don’t even think about using the one you carved that’s been sitting around.

Speaking of pumpkin, has anyone tried the Wendy’s Pumpkin Spice Frosty and Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew? I’m not a huge fan of pumpkin drinks, but the Frosty does sound tasty.

I was down in Gulfport this past week and finally found out what they’re doing with the old Caddy’s location. That’s prime real estate, and it’s going to become Stormrunner’s Tavern, but not until sometime next ‘and they’re already teasing on their social platforms.. I’ll be happy to check it out for you!

And this just in from food industry research company Datassential. Tampa is among the top 25 “food forward” cities on their list. What exactly does that mean? Think of how diverse restaurant scene is, and the amount of new businesses, like Stormrunners. The Bay area most definitely hold its own with foodies. Just think of the national recognition Tampa’s Salt Shack on the Bay received, landing on the New York Times ranking of America’s best restaurants for 2023.

One particular after-work favorites spot of mine just became even an even more attractive place to decompress with an upgraded outdoor area. Patrona’s Coastal Cafe on Gandy Boulevard has always had great coffee and an excellent menu, but it’s even more comfy now and worth the stop. Their Cuban is excellent.

Keep an eye on my podcast for a few more tasty items this week including a new cookbook, and why a red velvet cupcake changed a life. It’s in Ann Kelly’s Kitchen!

Instead of going out to dinner, buy good food. Cooking at home shows such affection. In a bad economy, it’s more important to make yourself feel good. - Ina Garten

