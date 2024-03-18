Photos surface of Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan

Disney/Randy Holmes

By Jill Lances
The public is getting its first look at Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan.

People has shared photos of the actor on the New York City set of the upcoming Dylan flick A Complete Unknown. In the pictures he's seen in a green jacket with a yellow backpack, hat and brown scarf, carrying a guitar. 

A Complete Unknown, directed by James Mangold, has been in the works for more than four years. It is expected to cover the early '60s in New York, when a 17-year-old Dylan comes to the Big Apple and meets artists like Woody GuthriePete Seeger and Joan Baez, and follows him through his famed 1965 performance at the Newport Folk Festival, when he shocks the crowd by plugging in an electric guitar.

In addition to Chalamet, the film stars Edward Norton as Seeger, Monica Barbaro as Baez, Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo, Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash and Nick Offerman as Alan Lomax.

