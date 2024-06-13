Phone Home As I Slip Into The Weekend

Umbrella? Check? Water cooler? Check? Donations? Let’s work on that!

Ann Kelly's Kitchen

The big event this weekend is the Gelatin Plunge for the Children’s Cancer Center in Tampa Saturday at 5 pm on West Cypress Street. I can’t thank my friends at S & W Kitchens enough for the big surprise of their wonderful $500 donation, but we are lagging behind. All it takes is a couple of clicks and just a few bucks to change a child’s life, get support for parents and more. Just click here, and let me know how this great organization has impacted your life.

On the off chance you may had slipped yourself and lost your fell phone to the rain, I’ll be at Verizon on MLK right off 275 in Tampa Saturday from 12-2 pm. The deals are pretty good, like 50% off any unlimited data phone plan when you switch to Total by Verizon. There’s more, and I’ll bring along Dove goodies and the chance to enter and win show tickets!

Florida shoppers are stocking up as tax-free hurricane supply break continues

Friday, by the way, is the last day to shop tax-free for hurricane supplies. The Disaster Preparedness Supplies Sales Tax Holiday ends this Friday, but the second one begins August 24th through Sept. 6th. Qualifying items are exempt from sales tax, and we have that list for you here.

Enjoy the couple of days off and I would love to see what you have planned - pics are welcome when you tag me on the Dove Facebook or Instagram page at @1055thedove. Stay safe!

