Pete Davidson and John Mulaney postpone stand-up shows in Maine following deadly mass shooting

By Stephen Iervolino

In the wake of the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, that killed 18 people and injured 13, Pete Davidson and John Mulaney have decided to postpone stand-up gigs they had planned in the Pine Tree state for this weekend.

In a joint statement on his Instagram, Mulaney wrote, "We are devastated by the events in Lewiston."

He added of the respective gigs that were to take place in Portland and Bangor: "Shows scheduled for this weekend in Maine on Saturday 10/28 and Sunday 10/29 have been postponed."

The message, signed "John and Pete," closed with "We are thinking of you all."

Meanwhile, a sweeping dragnet effort is underway on the ground and in the air in New England as law enforcement partners fan out in their search for Robert Card, the alleged suspect in the shooting.

