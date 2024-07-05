The Perfect Margarita From Jimmy Buffett

Jimmy would be the first one to tell you, creating the perfect margarita isn’t rocket science. It’s about the ingredients, and of course, finding the perfect beach to enjoy it on.
This popped up in my feed from Simply Recipes and a great addition to our Yacht Rock Weekend. The difference is how it’s prepared and served. Not watered down with a lot of ice, and making sure it’s not too sweet. But quality ingredients are what matter.
I have the recipe (save it!) for you here, and I’d love to see where you’re enjoying one this weekend. Take a pic and tag us on Instagram or Facebook at @1055thedove. Enjoy responsibly and have a wonderful weekend!
WORDS OF WISDOM FROM ANN KELLY’S KITCHEN
If there’s a heaven for me, I’m sure it has a beach attached.” – Jimmy Buffett
