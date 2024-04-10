'People' looking back at 50 years with famous people-packed cover

People

By Stephen Iervolino

People is celebrating its 50th birthday, and to commemorate, it has packed the cover of its anniversary issue with a galaxy of stars: Jennifer Aniston, Drew Barrymore, Viola Davis, Michael J. Fox, Dwayne Johnson, Nicole Kidman, John Legend, Matthew McConaughey, Serena Williams, Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon.

The magazine notes the cover features winners of "14 primetime Emmys, 16 Golden Globes, five Oscars, four Tonys and 14 Grammys," as well as "three Sexiest Men Alive, two EGOTs, two humanitarian award winners, a World Champion, and a G.O.A.T."

The cover stars also shared some exclusive thoughts about the magazine, with actor and activist Michael J. Fox calling People "this chronicler of my life, and I appreciate it."

Barrymore echoed that sentiment, calling herself "a lifelong lover of this magazine." Drew expressed, "At every interval that's been symbolic in my life, there is a People cover to show for it."

Aniston recalled the first time she appeared on the cover, in its first Friends feature. "Oh, everything was the most exciting thing on the planet. It was just magic," she enthused.

Witherspoon remembered her first People cover story, saying, "The reporter came to my trailer, and I was so scared. I said, 'Please don't write anything mean about me!'" She said being on the cover the first time "was surreal -- you can't believe it's happening."

The issue is dedicated to "a half-century of captivating storytelling, celebrity features, and cultural snapshots that have defined generations."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!