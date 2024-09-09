Patriot Day Events

Memorial Day 2022 in photos Retired U.S.Navy Yeoman 1st Class Mark Stallins plays taps for the family of a fallen soldier at graveside in Fort Logan National Cemetery, Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Sheridan, Colo. In addition to the efforts by Stallins, more than 2,500 registered volunteers from a group called Flags For Fallen Vets were out in force at the cemetery to place flags at the headstones of soldiers to mark the Memorial Day holiday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)

As we approach the anniversary of the attacks on 9/11, there are events in the Bay area to show your patriotism, and even get in some serious steps.

9/11 flags of rememberance At Romare Bearden Park in uptown Charlotte, volunteers with the Firefighter Steven Coakley Foundation laid out 2,977 flags Friday in the shape of the twin towers. Each flag had a photo of a victim in the attacks attached to it.

This is the tough one. The 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb takes place Wednesday morning starting at 6 am at the Bank of America Plaza on Kennedy Blvd in Tamp. If you think you have what it take to climb the tower’s stairs from ground level to the top (and some will do that in full gear and packs) click here for this free event.

If your commute takes you across the Courtney Campbell Causeway Wednesday afternoon, hundreds of people are expected to line the Causeway waving flags starting at 5:30 pm, and they expect to be there through 9 pm. The Second Annual Line The Bridge Event is open to everyone, and is free. Get there early and be aware of rush hour traffic.

Dove Daily Update Curlew Hills Memorial Service

One of the largest ceremonies will take place at 10 am at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens in Palm Harbor on Wednesday, and they also will light the night Tuesday and Wednesday evening. The address is 1750 Curlew Rd, Palm Harbor.

If you would like to share your memories of 9/11, please send us an open mic on the Dove app at @1055theDove, and to all, thank you for your service.

