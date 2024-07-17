A Passion For Print At The Book Rescuers

You can tell when someone is doing more than operating a business. George Brooks at The Book Rescuers is taking tons of books that could have ended up in a landfill somewhere, and brought them to his business on 66th St N in Pinellas Park to be rehomed or recycled in any number of ways.

Ann-Ventures The Book Rescuers

George is a book lovers best friend. Where else could you buy a book for as low at $1, or find supplies for school? George is a real friend to teachers and even does specials for them. He pays back to his community every day, and is about to expand to a new location soon on Ulmerton Rd. If you think he has a lot of inventory now...just wait!

Ann-Ventures George Brooks

Speaking of inventory, The Book Rescuers is about to take their inventory online soon, so follow along to see when that kicks. Enjoy my chat with George and get to know him in person at 10410 66th St North in Pinellas Park and online on all social media. He’s a great talker, and my podcast is here. Pass it along to another book lover in your life! It’s a great Ann-Venture.

Ann-Ventures

